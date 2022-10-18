Sign up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk this Saturday!

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Join us Saturday at Atlantic Station for a good cause.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk raises money to fund the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer research, patient services, education and prevention.

One survivor says research and new technology equals hope for those with an advanced-stage diagnosis.

“I know so many people with stage four that have gone into remission, that have lived 20, 30, 40 years,” Amanda Glass said. “We’ve come so far, because back in 1989 the statistic was not as good. Now there’s almost a 50 percent increase in survival.”

To hear more stories of survival and to help raise money for a good cause, sign up for Saturday’s walk. The walk begins at 9 a.m. at Atlantic Station.

