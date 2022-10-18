Three warming centers open in DeKalb County tonight

Metro Atlanta fire departments
Metro Atlanta fire departments(WGCL)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers tonight as temperatures dip into the low 30s.

RELATED: Freeze warning tonight for Metro Atlanta

Fire Stations 3, 4 and 6 will be available for residents to use overnight. The stations are located at:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Rd., Ellenwood
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd,, Atlanta

Anyone using the centers must follow COVID protocols, including masks, social distancing and a temperature check.

The centers will open at 8 p.m.

