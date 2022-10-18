Three warming centers open in DeKalb County tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three fire stations in DeKalb County will be used as warming centers tonight as temperatures dip into the low 30s.

Fire Stations 3, 4 and 6 will be available for residents to use overnight. The stations are located at:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Rd., Ellenwood

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Rd,, Atlanta

Anyone using the centers must follow COVID protocols, including masks, social distancing and a temperature check.

The centers will open at 8 p.m.

