Major crash causing traffic delays along I-85 S in Gwinnett County

Traffic crash along I-85
Traffic crash along I-85(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-85 south before Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County is causing major traffic delays.

Only one right lane is open. Authorities advise drivers to avoid travel in this direction and use alternate routes.’

Atlanta News First will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jonesboro Rd (Hwy 138) and Bethsaida Rd intersection
Traffic signal to be installed at deadly intersection in South Fulton
Metro Atlanta fire departments
Three warming centers open in DeKalb County tonight
Mother and son arrested for burglary
Mother and son arrested for burglarizing Georgia post office
crime scene tape generic
11-year-old girl dead in Barrow County after domestic violence incident