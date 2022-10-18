Traffic signal to be installed at deadly intersection in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighbors in one part of South Fulton are finally seeing action after years of pleas for safety improvement at a dangerous intersection.

Jill Lindsey, who has lived in South Fulton for 17 years, has been advocating for improvements at Highway 138 and Bethsaida Road for years. She said she can breathe a sigh of relief now that changes are on the way.

“You know, it’s just time,” she said. “It feels awesome because it is people’s lives.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed to Atlanta News First that a traffic signal is coming to the intersection “while a longer-term solution of a roundabout is vetted through the concept phase.”

“We’re just thankful because we’ve been talking about it for so long on our community groups to the point it’s just an everyday occurrence,” said Lindsey.

The intersection has been the scene of several accidents this year. Some were even deadly. In May, 82-year-old Leon Watson and his wife Christine were killed trying to turn left but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Their deaths amplified calls for action. Neighbors started petitions and demanded meetings with local and state leaders.

“Everybody felt like it was an issue, they had to be involved,” said Linda Pritchett, a South Fulton resident and candidate for city council. “We’re demonstrating that social activism.”

Lula Gilliam lived near the Watsons for 32 years. Their homes were not far from the intersection. Gilliam said Christine was the lynchpin on their street.

“So, all the neighbors were so vested because they knew her and making sure their deaths were not in vain,” Gilliam said. “It speaks volumes about community leadership.”

“We finally feel heard,” Lindsey said.

A spokesperson for GDOT said a bid for the project should go out soon and construction could begin in a month if there are no supply chain issues.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.