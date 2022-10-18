Woman charged with insurance fraud after reporting vehicle she traded in as stolen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County woman has been charged with insurance fraud after reporting a vehicle she had traded in as stolen.

Kristie Allen reported her vehicle as stolen to the Atlanta Police Department and StateFarm Insurance in July 2021. She received $29,418.97 as an insurance payment, but a further investigation revealed she had traded in the vehicle several months prior to the claim.

Allen has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. She is still at large.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.