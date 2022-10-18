Woman charged with insurance fraud after reporting vehicle she traded in as stolen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County woman has been charged with insurance fraud after reporting a vehicle she had traded in as stolen.

Kristie Allen reported her vehicle as stolen to the Atlanta Police Department and StateFarm Insurance in July 2021. She received $29,418.97 as an insurance payment, but a further investigation revealed she had traded in the vehicle several months prior to the claim.

Allen has been charged with one count of insurance fraud. She is still at large.

