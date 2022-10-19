24-year-old man arrested for burglarizing home in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – A 24-year-old man faces multiple charges after police say he burglarized a home in the Buckhead section of Atlanta late in the evening on Oct. 12.

According to Atlanta police officials, Jourdain Crawford was charged with possession of tools to commit a crime, second-degree criminal damage to property and loitering/prowling.

Atlanta police responded to 490 West Paces Ferry Rd. around 11:20 p.m. after reports of a possible burglar.

Police were informed by a resident that noises were heard. She locked herself in the bedroom and called 9-1-1, officials say.

Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be forced entry made to a back door. Officials say that officers noticed Crawford standing in the hallway.

Body camera footage shows police officers searching around the property and finding Crawford standing in the hallway. He was heard saying he wanted to talk to a supervisor.

“Further investigation revealed the male did not live at the residence, was unknown to the owner and did not have permission to be on the property,” said Atlanta police officials.

There is no official word on if anything was stolen from the home.

Crawford was transported to the Fulton County Jail and taken into their custody without incident.

