Atlanta Hawks season opener set for Wednesday at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s opening night for the Atlanta Hawks.

Basketball season started Tuesday night for the NBA and on Wednesday, fans will get to see the Hawks take the court at State Farm Arena. They’ll tip off against the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

We are expecting good things from the Hawks this season after finishing 43-39 last season and making it to the playoffs. They were knocked out in the first round so fans are hoping to make it further this spring.

There will be a bunch of new faces on the roster this season, like Dejounte Murray, but you will still see your favorite players on the court, like Trae Young and John Collins.

For those attending Wednesday’s home opener, you can expect a freebie on your seat to make sure you’re ready to cheer on the team.

Who’s ready for tip off? The @ATLHawks start their season tonight playing against the Houston Rockets at 7:30. There are some tickets left and everyone going to the game gets these free shirts. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/8lzNbHKHjB — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) October 19, 2022

