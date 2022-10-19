Crews begin phase 1 of work to Nancy Creek Road Bridge in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first phase of the demolition of the Nancy Creek Road Bridge has begun.

According to Brookhaven officials, crews are preparing to relocate DeKalb County water lines that are currently attached to the bridge. Officials say when the water lines are moved, the demolition process will conclude in two weeks.

“The DeKalb County Department of Water Management has been a great partner in expediting this emergency repair,” said Don Sherrill, Brookhaven Public Works Director. “Once the Water line is removed, the bridge demolition will begin. The good news is, with the progress we are making, we are a little ahead of the schedule for completion.”

The bridge was closed in July after Georgia Department of Transportation engineers discovered “severe structural issues” during an inspection. It is scheduled to be completed by the conclusion of Spring 2023.

According to Brookhaven officials, drivers who use the West Nancy Creek Road to travel between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Sandy Springs must detour via Johnson Ferry Road or I-285.

Residents on the west side of the bridge are encouraged by Brookhaven officials to access the neighborhood from Old Johnson Ferry Road until further notice.

It is important to note the state recently began its 8-month construction project on I-285 and motorists should expect significant delays.

