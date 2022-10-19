FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning for metro Atlanta until 10 a.m.

By Rodney Harris
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freeze warning is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 10 a.m. Highs will be around 60 this afternoon.

We’re seeing the coldest temperatures of the morning in all of north Georgia with a freeze warning through 10 a.m. Highs will be a touch warmer this afternoon - near 60 -- but still nearly 15 degrees below average.

Highs are in the 70s starting Friday and warming up through the weekend. It’ll be near 80 on Monday!

