FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning for metro Atlanta until 10 a.m.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freeze warning is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 10 a.m. Highs will be around 60 this afternoon.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 60°

Normal high - 73°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

We’re seeing the coldest temperatures of the morning in all of north Georgia with a freeze warning through 10 a.m. Highs will be a touch warmer this afternoon - near 60 -- but still nearly 15 degrees below average.

Highs are in the 70s starting Friday and warming up through the weekend. It’ll be near 80 on Monday!

