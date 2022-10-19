Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

Debris is piled up at the end of a cove following heavy winds and storm surge caused by...
Debris is piled up at the end of a cove following heavy winds and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Fla.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.

In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reports 29 cases this year and four deaths.

Health officials didn’t give a breakdown of how many of the cases were before or after Ian struck.

HURRICANE IAN 2022 | Full coverage

Lee County health officials earlier this month warned people that the post-hurricane environment — including warm, standing water — could pose a danger from the potentially deadly bacteria.

“Flood waters and standing waters following a hurricane pose many risks, including infectious diseases such as vibrio vulnificus,” the county health department said in a news release on Oct. 3 that urged the public to take precautions.

The advisory said that people with open wounds, cuts, or scratches can be exposed to the bacteria through contact with seawater or brackish water. People with open wounds should avoid such water and seek medical care immediately if an infection is apparent.

Driving throughout Fort Myers, it was hard to find a house spared from damage.

Kelly said it took roughly 20 days for their neighborhood’s power to be completely restored.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The first phase of the demolition of the Nancy Creek Road Bridge has begun.
Crews begin phase 1 of work to Nancy Creek Road Bridge in Brookhaven
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Huge early voting turnout continuing | 2022 Georgia election news
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s 2022 early voting numbers are 35% higher than in 2018
24-year-old man arrested after burglarizing Buckhead home
24-year-old man arrested for burglarizing home in Buckhead, police say