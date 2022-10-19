GDOT widening LaVista Road, adding sidewalks near Briarcliff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Orange signs and heavy machinery are lining portions of LaVista Road and Briarcliff Road. Construction on a new street project began last week.

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms they are modifying and widening both roads and the intersection where they meet. In the long run, this will improve traffic patterns. But neighbors say it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

“Well construction in Atlanta always does make things worse,” neighbor Martin Krohne said.

Krohne lives off LaVista and says the road always gets clogged up during the morning and evening rush hours. That’s why electronic message boards are asking drivers to find alternate routes during construction.

But Krohne says LaVista has actually been serving as an alternate route for people trying to navigate the closure on nearby Cheshire Bridge.

A portion of that road has been shut down for more than a year following a massive fire.

“I know they’ve put up signs saying that there’s going to be construction and find another route, but there aren’t really too many other routes to take in this area of town,” Krohne said.

The nearly 8-million-dollar project does include some improvements that neighbors like Krohne are looking forward to. Like new sidewalks, improved ADA-compliant ramps, and better traffic signal timing to reduce delays.

“I look forward to when that’s done because a lot of older people—well I’m not young—but older people walk in the street out there and I fear for their safety. It’s a very busy road,” Krohne said. “It’s a great location, it’s just a little challenging right now.”

GDOT says the construction should be complete in mid-2024. It’s unclear if and when any lanes will be closed on LaVista and Briarcliff.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.