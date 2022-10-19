Georgia drivers ranked No. 5 worst in the U.S., survey says

The survey was based on speeding, distraction and safety data collected from 95,000 drivers
Drivers must follow move over laws in Georgia (Source:WALB)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a survey found on a car insurance saving app getjerry.com, Georgia drivers ranked as the fifth worst in the United States based on speeding, distraction and safety. The survey is based on the safety scores of 95,000 drivers from more than 22 million trips.

Officials say they calculated the average score for each driver based on the scores for each trip and took that average of all drivers in a given state. “Risk events” was taken into consideration when creating the ranking.

Survey data found that Connecticut drivers are the worst in the U.S., based on speeding, distraction and safety data.

Top 10 worst drivers by U.S. State
Top 10 worst drivers by U.S. State(Jerry.com studies)

According to officials, New Jersey drivers ranked as the seventh worst in the country based on speed, distraction, and safety. Officials say all of the 10 states with the lowest scores are located east of the Mississippi River and seven were on the East Coast.

In New England, Massachusetts drivers were ranked as the sixth worst. Vermont drivers earned the best safety scores. Maine and Rhode Island were next on the list.

Rhode Island drivers are ranked among the worst in the country in terms of safety, distraction, speeding and following common traffic laws such as stopping at stop signs and red lights, using their blinkers when signaling to turn and yielding.

South Carolina drivers caused the most accidents in the United States based on the survey. About 42 percent of drivers have at least one at-fault accident on their record. Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Wyoming rounded out the top five for that category.

“On the East Coast, 35 percent of drivers have at least one at-fault accident on their record, versus 24% of drivers on the West Coast,” the survey found.

Data from moving violations including drunk driving, careless driving and speeding more than 15 miles over the limit. New Jersey drivers were most likely to have more than one of those three violations. The state with the highest percentage of drunk driving was Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

