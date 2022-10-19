Georgia Tech using infrared drones to track environmental health

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is known as the “city in a forest,” and there are groups working very hard to keep it that way.

Each year, the Blue Heron Nature Preserve right in the heart of Atlanta undergoes a tree count.

The idea is to assess the number of trees in the city and their health, which in turn provides key information on the effects of climate change on Atlanta.

This year, the nature preserve is partnering with Georgia Tech to introduce new technology for the tree count: infrared drones.

“These infrared cameras allow us to see beyond just the visual light spectrum,” said We can see changes in temps in trees, bodies of water in the preserve. We can assess how changes in the environment can change the environment in the city.”

