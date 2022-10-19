Multiple people injured, several still missing after house fire in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people are injured and a frantic search for several others is underway in South Fulton after a house went up in flames early Wednesday morning.
South Fulton Fire Rescue Department units responded to the scene of a fully involved house fire with entrapments in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail just after 5 a.m.
Officials say two people have already been transported to the hospital and three more are about to be transported. Two more people were taken to the hospital by private vehicle and officials say there are possibly four more individuals still unaccounted for and a search is underway.
Below is an update from the South Fulton Fire Rescue Department PIO:
Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information and provide updates. Please keep checking back for the latest developments.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.