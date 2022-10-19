Multiple people injured, several still missing after house fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people are injured and a frantic search for several others is underway in South Fulton after a house went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

South Fulton Fire Rescue Department units responded to the scene of a fully involved house fire with entrapments in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail just after 5 a.m.

**BREAKING FIRE NEWS** @sfgafirerescue for units are on-scene of a fully involved house fire w/entrapments in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail in @COSFGA . Fire crews are working from a defensive or exterior posture at this time. More info to follow. PIO enroute… — South Fulton - GA Fire Rescue PIO (@sfgafirerescue) October 19, 2022

Officials say two people have already been transported to the hospital and three more are about to be transported. Two more people were taken to the hospital by private vehicle and officials say there are possibly four more individuals still unaccounted for and a search is underway.

Below is an update from the South Fulton Fire Rescue Department PIO:

WATCH LIVE: Officials give an update on a house fire in South Fulton where multiple people were injured and several are still missing WATCH LIVE: Officials give an update on a house fire in South Fulton where multiple people were injured and several are still missing. Posted by Atlanta News First on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information and provide updates.

