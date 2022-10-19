Oakland Cemetery to host Dia de los Muertos celebration

Oakland Cemetery will hold its first Day of the Dead celebration Nov. 6.
Oakland Cemetery will hold its first Day of the Dead celebration Nov. 6.(WTOK)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture will hold a Dia de los Muertos celebration at Oakland Cemetery Nov. 6.

Visitors can enjoy authentic Mexican food and entertainment as well as view a display of altars honoring the dead. There will also be costume contests for both kids and adults. Be sure to make those costumes colorful to celebrate this festive occasion!

The event is free and open to the public. It will begin at noon. More information can be found here.

