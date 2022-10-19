Oakland Cemetery preserving Atlanta’s history one gravesite at a time

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are groups here in the metro, focusing on cleaning up and preserving local cemeteries. Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta has been doing this work since the 1850s; uncovering Atlanta’s history, one gravesite at a time.

There are people who believe cemeteries are creepy, there are also people who believe cemeteries are full of stories, full of history; people who believe that the more you learn about the lives of people who lived in your community before you, the more you end up learning about your own story.

“This is the city’s original cemetery. Since 1850 Oakland has been here,” said Richard Harker, Executive Director of Historic Oakland Foundation.

Here at Oakland Cemetery, the dead help the living.

“Oakland is a city park. It is a lush, verdant green space. This is a place of peace. We love to celebrate life by communing with the dead,” said Harker.

The preservation of Oakland Cemetery is helping to uncover new pieces of Atlanta’s history, while also helping our community as we face our futures.

“I truly believe that understanding these stories helps us not only understand where we are today but helps us chart a more just and equitable future,” said Harker.

There are more than 70,000 people buried at Oakland, across 48 acres.

“This is one of my favorite places on the entire property. It is the gravesite of Carrie Steele Logan who was born enslaved in the 1830s,” said Harker, “Worked on or near the railroads in Atlanta and ended up founding the first black orphanage in the entire country.”

This isn’t just a space where people come to learn about the past, sometimes it is a place people come to take a walk, sometimes it is a space people come for events, sometimes it is a space where people get married.

”We have more weddings than funerals here at Oakland,” said Harker, “I think we are changing the narrative of what a cemetery can be.”

