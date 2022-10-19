Oscar Mayer Weinermobile heads to area Krogers Oct. 21 to 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not everyone is lucky enough to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, but you’ll have the chance to visit it in Atlanta this weekend! The 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped car will stop at various area Krogers and the Lawrenceville Fall Festival.

Visitors will be able to take a picture with the Wienermobile and get a free Wiener Whistle.

The Weinermobile will be at the Kroger at 4998 Chamblee Tucker Rd. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Kroger at 227 Sandy Springs Pl. NE from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, the Lawrenceville Fall Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and the Kroger at 2875 N Decatur Rd. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Kroger at 1225 Caroline St. NE from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

