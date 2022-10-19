Police looking for vehicle possibly involved in fatal crash on I-85

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV who may have been involved in the fatal crash on Interstate 85 south near the Beaver Ruin exit on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Major crash causing traffic delays along I-85 S in Gwinnett County

Police say 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord following a possible collision or near collision with an SUV. After the collision or near collision, Griffis’ vehicle struck the median wall, which cause his car to roll over. The silver or white SUV did not stop.

The next of kin of Griffis IV in Gary, Indiana, has been notified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but there is no indication of road rage at this time.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any useful information at (pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com) or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Additionally, if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.