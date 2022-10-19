Record turnout keeps pace on day 2 of early voting in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – We saw the long lines on Monday, the first day of early voting. That’s to be expected.

But lines were back Tuesday on Day 2 of advanced voting.

“I expected this to be busy, maybe quite not this busy. But it’s good,” said Dan Rauzi, pole manager at the Ponce Library in Fulton County.

Rauzi said their polling place saw roughly one thousand voters on day 1 and they were on a similar pace on day 2.

Day 2 turnout not dropping off after a historic day 1 – where the state saw an 85 percent increase in turnout compared to the last midterm in 2018.

NEW NUMBERS: Back-to back days of more than 100,000 voters casting ballots in Georgia. Never has this happened in the first 2 days of a midterm election in GA's history, per election officials.



Day 1 - 134,045

Day 2 - 134,005



For context: 2020 presidential Day 1 voting -136,739 pic.twitter.com/NCXLTmJf4x — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) October 19, 2022

“I guess people are ready to see some changes for the state,” said Angela Crews, after casting her ballot in DeKalb County.

“I just wanted to get my votes in, I mean this is a pretty crucial election, and the sooner I get my voice heard, the better,” said another voter outside a Decatur polling site on Tuesday.

More than 100,000 Georgians cast early in-person votes for the second straight day, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

That’s never happened before on the first two days of early voting for any midterm or non-presidential election in the state’s history, according to state election officials.

On its website, officials posted new numbers that showed, on Monday, there were roughly 134,045 in-person ballots cast. On Tuesday, there were 134,005 ballots cast, according to the state.

“The first two days of early voting have been an incredible showing in DeKalb and across the state. We have added poll workers to support the record-breaking turnout during advance voting and will continue our work to ensure a safe and secure election for those casting ballots,” said a spokesperson for the DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections.

“We strongly encourage voters to make a plan to cast their ballots and to double check advanced voting and Election Day polling locations before heading to vote,” the spokesperson continued in a statement to Atlanta News First.

