Short-term rental companies cracking down on parties ahead of Halloween

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Short-term rental companies, like Airbnb, are taking action to prevent unauthorized Halloween parties.

“We know from experience that there are more attempts to try to throw unauthorized parties,” Ben Breit, with Airbnb, said.

In the past, Atlanta News First has covered big parties that upset neighbors.

Airbnb is cracking down on certain reservations made for Halloween by guests who don’t have the best history.

“If you do not have a history of positive reviews, you’re not going to be able to make a one-night reservation anywhere in the United States,” Breit said.

Similar actions last Halloween resulted in over 4,000 Georgians deterred from booking entire homes, according to the company.

Breit told Atlanta News First the goal is to help hosts keep their place in good condition and to keep neighbors happy.

“They respect their neighbors, they don’t want their neighbors disrupted, which obviously can happen if there’s an unauthorized party,” he said.

According to Airbnb, anyone who breaks the party ban may be subject to legal action from the company.

