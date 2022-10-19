Stacey Abrams, Oprah Winfrey holding a virtual conversation Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams will hold a virtual conversation with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, with Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections less than three weeks away.

The event, entitled Oprah Winfrey and Stacey Abrams Present: A Thriving Life, is set for 8:30 p.m.

“During their conversation, Stacey and Oprah will discuss the importance of Stacey’s campaign for governor and her vision for One Georgia where everyone has access to education, healthcare, housing and the ability to earn a good living,” said Abrams campaign and the One Georgia Leadership Committee.

The nation’s most watched governor’s race is entering its final weeks. Abrams is seeking to unseat Kemp and become the nation’s first Black female governor, while Kemp is seeking his second, and final, term.

This year’s race is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

Abrams narrowly lost that election to Kemp in a contest she has yet to concede.

Abrams, meanwhile, has been out of office since 2017 and is consistently trailing in the polls, the most recent coming Wednesday that showed Abrams trailing Kemp by 10 points.

Early voting began Monday in all of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections, with more than 125,000 Georgians casting ballots on Monday, shattering the state’s previous record of 72,000 from 2018.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.