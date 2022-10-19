‘Think about your actions,’ family speaks after metro Atlanta man shot, killed on I-285

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Metro Atlanta family is asking for your help find who shot and killed their loved one last week on I-285.

It happened last Tuesday in the westbound lanes of 285 near Moreland Avenue.

Police responded to a truck that had crashed into the median, but when they opened the door, they found 40-year-old Daniel Booth inside. He had been shot and killed.

Booth’s sister, Britney Hite, says her brother was just one exit away from his destination when he was shot.

“He never met a stranger. He had the best smile. And his laugh was so funny,” Hite said. “To know that he may have done something as simple as accidentally cut someone off, or not maybe going the speed limit they wanted, or whatever the case may be. Someone took out a gun and resolved it by shooting someone and then left.”

Dekalb County Police have not released much information. But they did share a photo of a car they say is wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.

“People need to calm down and really think about their actions and is it worth it. Is your little bitty 2-dollar bullet really worth someone’s life? It’s not,” Hite said.

Booth was also a father and U.S. Navy Veteran. He leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter.

Dekalb Police also have not commented on any motives. Hite says it’s possible it may have been road rage.

If you recognize the car or know anything about what happened, call the Dekalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

