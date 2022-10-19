Urgent cares urging Georgians to be proactive amid early flu season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Public Health said Wednesday flu activity is already widespread in Georgia and earlier than we’ve seen in years.

Urgent cares are now anticipating a wave of patients while urging people to be proactive this flu season.

“We haven’t hit the peak yet but we are beginning to see cases,” said Dr. Anthony Ferrara, physician-owner with Atlanta Urgent Care.

Atlanta Urgent Care is a local doctors-owned and operated urgent care facility with three locations in Atlanta.

Dr. Ferrara said one reason Georgia is likely seeing cases earlier this year is due to fewer masks and no social distancing.

“Don’t forget the last two years because of COVID we’ve had a very, very low flu season.”

He said their urgent care centers are not overflowing with flu patients, but that could change if people don’t take symptoms seriously.

“Ear infection is a complication, pneumonia is a complication, those are all things that if not treated, will get dramatically worse,” Dr. Ferrara said.

He said too often symptoms are ignored, which can end in a bigger health scare.

“I’m just coughing or I’m just having chest congestion,” said Dr. Ferrara. “Every year we see people, well that chest congestion is actually a heart attack, so people tend to downplay the symptoms so if you know something is not right, come on in.”

Health experts say the flu shot takes about two weeks to take effect.

The CDC says getting the flu vaccine is especially important for young children because they are at an increased risk of severe illness from the flu.

