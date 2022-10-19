Young boy reported missing in DeKalb County

DeKalb County boy reported missing
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Aaron was last seen Tuesday near Covington Highway in Decatur.

Police said Aaron was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Aaron is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him please call SVU at 770-724-7710.

Atlanta News First will monitor this story as it develops.

