Atlanta named 14th-most rat-infested city in the United States

Rodents are known to cause severe structural damage with their strong jaws and burrowing skills. They have oversized front teeth that can gnaw a variety of items, including electrical wires, water pipes and gas lines.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pest control Orkin named Atlanta the 14th-most rat-infested city in the United States in a recent survey.

The company ranked cities based on the number of new residential and commercial rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 2022. Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco were the top five.

The company says homeowners should seal any potential entry points, store away food and declutter houses to keep rodents away. Rodents can shred materials for nests and chew through wiring, which can increase the risk of a house fire.

