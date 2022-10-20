Buy alcohol starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays? It’s on the ballot in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could soon be easier to buy alcohol in Atlanta on Sundays.

If there’s one thing Jason Lowery dreads on Sundays, it’s having to wait until after 12:30 p.m. to buy a bottle of wine.

“It’s always been strange to me,” said Lowery. “Just standing there in line, waiting. Absolutely, just waiting there letting people in front of me. 12:23 p.m., 12:24 p.m., makes no sense.”

Jenna Rubin agrees.

“It’s just weird,” she said. “I mean, you can get anything else on a Sunday before 12:30 p.m. but that section’s always dark or closed off.”

A referendum on the November ballot could allow for additional two hours of alcohol sales on Sundays if Atlanta voters agree.

An extra two hours to buy alcohol on Sundays! That’s what’s on the ballot in Atlanta. Right now, you can only buy alcohol at liquor & grocery stores on Sunday, from 12:30pm - 11:30pm. Yes or no to the change? @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/BTFQgLnHwh — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) October 20, 2022

The measure reads, “Shall the governing authority of the City of Atlanta be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits by the drink from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight and by the package from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.”

Right now, retail locations can only sell alcohol from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

“I don’t know if there’s a big difference between 11 and 12:30 but I guess for the brunch crowd, why not,” said Rubin. “At the end of the day, I think it only helps business owners bring in more money.”

“Who’s asking for this,” asked Jane Westlake, who was shocked to see the question on the ballot when she voted this week.

Westlake has been managing Ansley Wine Merchants in Midtown for more than 20 years. She said while big box grocery stores are likely to benefit from the time change, it could be costly for smaller independent liquor store owners.

“You make the same amount of money, but you spread out the hours,” she explained. “You don’t really increase your sales. You just spread it out longer and it costs us more because you have to pay the staff to spread it out.”

“That’s a good point,” Rubin replied. “But there’s nothing that says the businesses have to open if they don’t want to. So, at least you have the option.”

In 2018, voters passed the so-called “brunch bill” making it legal for restaurants in Atlanta to start serving alcohol at 11 a.m.

