ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sherri Landry, Fun Expert And Chuck E Cheese CMO/CEC Entertainment, Shares The Formula For A Frightfully Good Time That Is Safe, Affordable & Spooky All Season At Chuck E. Cheese. For more information visit: ChuckECheese.com/Bootacular. Sponsored By: Chuck E. Cheese.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.