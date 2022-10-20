Dunwoody doggy daycare owner to fight noise complaint during November court date

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People in one Dunwoody neighborhood say that’s not at all what they’re getting. They blame a doggy daycare nearby where the owner says she just wants to make an honest living. The back-and-forth is leading to legal action.

Business owner Dawn Sperry opened Camp Run-A-Mutt in the Shops of Dunwoody in 2018. Things were fine until about year-and-half ago.

Sperry, who employs just over 30 people at her cage-free doggy daycare, was informed by the city that some neighbors were complaining about loud barking dogs at her facility. This past March she agreed to what her attorney says was a six-month trial period of scaling back the number of hours she allowed her dogs to be outside. Instead of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., they only went outside from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It did turn out to be too difficult for the business and that is because, again, my client is a franchise, and that franchise is designed for dogs to be outside,” said Gray Brantley, Sperry’s attorney. " The design of the space is made for the majority of the dogs to be outside. "

Michael Rubin has lived in the neighborhood directly behind the Run-A-Mutt for about 17 years. He says he and his neighbors can’t enjoy their own backyards because of excessive dog barking throughout the day.

“They’ll just bark, they’ll bang pots and pans, and to their credit they have tried to abate this issue. I know they’ve tried to,” said Michael Rubin of Dunwoody. “Unfortunately, it’s really just, it’s causing an issue.”

The City of Dunwoody filed a public nuisance complaint against Camp Run-A-Mutt. Sperry’s attorney says they plan to fight the complaint in court, citing city ordinance that gives Sperry’s business an exemption.

The city wouldn’t comment on the details of the case but did send Atlanta News First the following statement.

“Based on complaints from neighbors, Dunwoody Code Enforcement investigated and cited Camp Run-A-Mutt earlier this year. Attorneys representing the business worked out a consent agreement with the Municipal Court Solicitor to try to address neighbors’ complaints, and the Judge put the case on hold for six months to evaluate the impact. Camp Run-A-Mutt has decided it doesn’t want to be bound by the agreement and instead intends to exercise its right to a trial in Municipal Court,” said Dunwoody communications director Jennifer Boettcher.

The trial is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2022.

