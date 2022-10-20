Early-morning police chase ends in fatal crash in midtown Atlanta

Police chase ends in fatal crash in midtown Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early-morning police chase ended in tragedy in midtown Atlanta.

It all happened Thursday morning at a shell gas station on 14th Street and Northside Drive. The messy scene spanned about a block with glass all over the ground. Right now, there is a large police presence in the area.

Atlanta Police tell us this incident is the result of someone trying to flee officers. The fleeing driver took off and ended up hitting another vehicle, killing that driver. There were also other passengers that were injured in the vehicle that was struck.

Atlanta News First is working to find out why police were initially trying to pull the driver over. We’re also looking into where exactly the chase started and how many people were involved in total, and we’ll continue to monitor developments on this story and provide updates as they become available.

One block of Northside Drive is currently closed due to the investigation, which is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol.

