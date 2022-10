ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brian K. Reaves, Chief Diversity Officer at UKG & Melissa Thomas-Hunt, Professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden and Batten Schools Share How (and Why) Employers are Working Hard to Close the Wage Gap. For more information visit: www.ukg.com/closethegap. Sponsored By: UKG.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.