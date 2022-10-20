Father says daughter 1 of 2 people missing after deadly South Fulton fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the two people still missing after yesterday’s deadly home fire in South Fulton has been identified by family members as 7-year-old Hailey Harris.

The City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department says they got the call at 4:42 a.m. and the first units arrived at the scene in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail at 4:52 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 dead, 2 missing after early-morning fire in South Fulton

Upon arrival, they found a fully-involved house fire with multiple entrapments. Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the two-story home and because of the intense flames, the roof portion did start to cave in. Firefighters were kept back from entering the home until the flames could be knocked down.

Five people were transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital. Two other people were transported to another hospital. Two people, identities unknown, are confirmed to be deceased. A total of 12 people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Harris is one of the two people who are still missing, according to her father. The other person may be the child’s grandmother.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

“All I know is that it was a fire and it happened quickly,” said Jerome Harris, the grandfather. “Everything happened within a matter of five minutes. The whole house was up in flames,” said Harris.

A GoFundMe has been established by a woman who says she is Hailey’s mother.

