FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning through 10 AM; 60s this afternoon
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another freeze warning is in effect for all of north Georgia through 10 a.m., with temperatures warming into the 60s this afternoon.
Thursday’s summary
High - 62°
Normal high - 73°
Chance of rain - 0%
What you need to know
All of north Georgia is under what will be our last freeze warning for the month with the upper 20s and low 30s to start your Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s this afternoon -- a bit warmer than Wednesday, but around 10 degrees below average for this time of year.
We’re finally back into the 70s in metro Atlanta starting Friday with highs near 80 on Monday!
It’ll stay dry through the weekend with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.
