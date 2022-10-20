Five Iron Golf to open Atlanta location

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Yet another golf simulator will make its way to Atlanta. Five Iron Golf will open its first Atlanta location in Midtown’s Tower Square sometime next year.

The 16,000-square-foot space will hold 13 custom-built golf simulators, widescreen TVs, leisure games and a full-service restaurant. It will also have club fitting, league play and private lessons for those a little more serious about upping their golf game.

The Atlanta location will be Five Iron Golf’s 14th in the U.S. and its first in the Southeastern U.S. It will open sometime in mid-2023.

