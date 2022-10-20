Georgia midterm early voting on par with presidential level turnout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day three of early voting, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final weeks.

As of Thursday morning, according to the secretary of state, just under 400,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Wednesday’s total is a 63.3% increase from day three of 2018′s midterm early voting and is only slightly under the total of day three of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since early voting began on Oct. 17, surging to nearly twice the number on early voting’s first day in 2018. Wednesday’s total continues to surpass the previous midterm early voting records made in 2018, and the cumulative total is only 15,000 votes under the 2020′s presidential election cumulative total in 2020.

Early voting turnout, according to the secretary of state, is expected to increase during the last week of early voting. All counties will have mandatory Saturday this weekend.

To find Early Voting locations and hours, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Turnout through 10/19/2022:

Total turnout: 434,546

Early in-person: 396,332

Absentee: 23,690

New turnout since previous day: 138,745

Early in-person since previous day: 126,918

Absentee since previous day: 11,827

Turnout through same say in 2020:

Early in-person: 410,809

Turnout through same day in 2018:

Early in-person: 225,015

