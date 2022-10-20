ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Harry Potter experience has come to Atlanta! Harry Potter: The Exhibition opens at 200 Peachtree Oct. 21 and immerses visitors in the Wizarding World in an all-new way.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition fills a particular niche in the Harry Potter fan experience. Where the theme parks might offer interactive, true-to-world elements and a visit to the London studios offers a behind-the-scenes look, Harry Potter: The Exhibition is a unique and effective meld of the two. The exhibition has almost a hundred props and costumes, as well as interactive elements.

Guests can view authentic props and costumes from each of the movies, including the Golden Egg, a Time Turner and costumes ranging from characters such as Harry, Hermoine and Ron to Cedric Diggory and Viktor Krum. Each costume and prop exhibit includes more information about why and how it came to be; it explains the costumes in plain language and gives visitors a better understanding of the Harry Potter movies behind-the-scenes and the movie-making process more generally.

The interactive elements are the highlight of the exhibition. Using an RFID wristband, guests can choose a house, wand and patronus, then participate in a number of activities based on various Hogwarts classes. Guests can cast spells with one of the series’ most iconic wands, create potions and pot a Mandrake.

The activities are personalized to each visitor and guests can opt to receive an email after their visit with a summary of their choices.

Some of the interactive exhibits don’t require a wristband; guests can try their luck at Quidditch by throwing Quaffles through hoops. You won’t have to worry about a golden snitch, but it’s harder than it looks!

Successfully completing each interactive station awards 10 points to your house! It provides a nice sense of progression through the well-laid-out exhibition. The “classes” aren’t laid out as they are in the books (Defense Against Dark Arts and Potions are back-to-back, for example), but the interactive elements and the “10 points!” message after each station string them together in a satisfying fashion.

A replica of a Time Turner hangs in 'Harry Potter: The Exhibition.' A prop used in the films can be found nearby. (Atlanta News First)

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are timed; last entry Sunday through Thursday is at 6 p.m., last entry Friday and Saturday is at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for children 12 and under and $29 for adults. The exhibit is in the 200 Peachtree building, but the entrance is located in the back at 155 Carnegie Way. Parking for the exhibit is located at 150 Carnegie Way.

Imagine Exhibitions CEO Tom Zaller said the exhibition will be in Atlanta “through the holidays.”

