INTERVIEW: How to help victims of domestic violence
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Fresh Spirit Wellness for Women’s Dr. Conte Terrell joined Atlanta News First to talk about ways to help victims of domestic violence. Terrell, a domestic violence survivor herself, started the company to help other women who have gone through similar experiences.

If you or a loved one need help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233 (1-800-799-SAFE).

