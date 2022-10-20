INTERVIEW: How to help victims of domestic violence
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Fresh Spirit Wellness for Women’s Dr. Conte Terrell joined Atlanta News First to talk about ways to help victims of domestic violence. Terrell, a domestic violence survivor herself, started the company to help other women who have gone through similar experiences.
If you or a loved one need help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233 (1-800-799-SAFE).
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.