INTERVIEW: Radiologist Dr Margaret Fleming stops by Atlanta News First
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Breast imaging radiologist Dr. Margaret Fleming joined Atlanta News First to talk about getting screened for breast cancer, Katie Couric’s recent diagnosis and what certain types of mammograms accomplish.

You can sign up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk here.

