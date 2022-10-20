At least 6 families displaced after apartment fire in southwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least six families have been displaced after a fire overnight at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Fire crews say they were met with heavy flames when they arrived at the Aspen Courts Apartments at 1631 Stanton Road just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross is helping the affected families find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

