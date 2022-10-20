Mattie’s Call issued for 22-year-old Clayton County man

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 22-year-old man.

The Clayton County Police Department says on Oct. 19, officers responded to the 500 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale in reference to a missing person. During the investigation, officers learned that Marques Scott left the residence on Oct. 17 around 5 a.m. and has not returned.

Scott is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5′09″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with faded blue jeans, white sneakers and a black t-shirt wrapped are his head. Scott has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffers from depression.

Anyone who has contact with Marques Scott is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or dial 911.

