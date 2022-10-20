NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Walmart host staff appreciation event

The former NBA star thanked the many “underappreciated” employees at Walmart
Walmart Wellness Days
Walmart Wellness Days(Walmart)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fayetteville Walmart officials and a former Atlanta Hawks star worked together to host a special recognition event to thank essential frontline employees on Thursday.

NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and Walmart officials thanked essential frontline employees for their dedication and commitment to supporting the Atlanta community.

“The demonstration of gratitude from Walmart is part of its commitment to using its strength to uplift those in Atlanta who keep the community safe and honor their resilience in light of challenges caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic,” said Walmart officials.

Walmart Wellness Days
Walmart Wellness Days(Walmart)

Officials tell Atlanta News First that Walmart highlighted the “accomplishments of the community” during Pharmacy Appreciation Month.

“We want to encourage people to come out to appreciate all of the pharmacies out there and all of the great work they do around the country,” said Wilkins. “More importantly, this is a great cause within the community.”

Walmart Wellness
Walmart Wellness(Walmart)

Walmart Health and Wellness associates and associates at the Walmart Pharmacy, Vision Center, and Health Center staff were surprised.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Hawk star, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins surprises Walmart employees
Former Hawk star, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins surprises Walmart employees
Active seniors walk with bikes in nature.
MONEY TALK: Pay future you this National Retirement Security Week
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Voters casting ballots at presidential levels | 2022 Georgia election news
crime scene tape generic
Shooting reported at The Mall at Stonecrest, police say