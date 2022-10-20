NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Walmart host staff appreciation event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fayetteville Walmart officials and a former Atlanta Hawks star worked together to host a special recognition event to thank essential frontline employees on Thursday.

NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and Walmart officials thanked essential frontline employees for their dedication and commitment to supporting the Atlanta community.

“The demonstration of gratitude from Walmart is part of its commitment to using its strength to uplift those in Atlanta who keep the community safe and honor their resilience in light of challenges caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic,” said Walmart officials.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that Walmart highlighted the “accomplishments of the community” during Pharmacy Appreciation Month.

“We want to encourage people to come out to appreciate all of the pharmacies out there and all of the great work they do around the country,” said Wilkins. “More importantly, this is a great cause within the community.”

Walmart Health and Wellness associates and associates at the Walmart Pharmacy, Vision Center, and Health Center staff were surprised.

