Out and About in the ATL | Oct. 21-23, 2022

The temp is going to be in the 70s this weekend and we strongly encourage you to get out and enjoy it. If you are looking for something to do, we have a list.

FRIDAY

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition” is opening inside the 200 Peachtree Building on Carnegie Way. The exhibit features authentic props and costumes, interactive technology and more.

The record-smashing musical “Chicago” will play a limited engagement at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre this weekend. Set in the 1920s, “Chicago” is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Avondale Ale Days this weekend will feature 4 participating breweries in the central business district of Avondale Estates. There will be live music, food and local craft beers available for purchase.

The ATL Comedy Festival is back at Ponce City Market for the weekend. There will be funny films from around the world, local and international comedians, and guest speakers.

Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Cat Carter is performing in the Atlanta Room at Smith’s Olde Bar. Other guests include Okay Kenedi, Yes Trespassing, and Stardust Sonata.

Rome International Film Festival is partnering with the Historic DeSoto Theatre to host a fundraiser film screening of the Rome-based film “Spirit Halloween” and a RIFF preview of this year’s films that will be featured during the November festival. Halloween costumes encouraged.

SATURDAY

Cars & ‘Q for the cause is happening in the parking lot of Choate Construction Company on Roberts Drive. Atlanta Braves alumnus Sid Breame is the master of ceremonies. There will be dozens of cars, a live band, an auction and more. The event is a fundraiser for the Georgia chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Frey Elementary School in Acworth is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration and trunk-or-treat for all ages. There will be a classic car show, live music, food trucks, inflatables, a cake walk and more.

The Atlanta Mimosa Festival is happening at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. There will be several flavors to choose from as well as brunch punch, bourbon mules and Bloody Marys.

Live! at The Battery is hosting a Halloween-themed drag brunch for guests 21 and older. Limited seating, tickets encouraged.

The Secrets of Smyrna is a walking theater experience produced by the Smyrna Arts Council. There will be costumed characters from Smyrna’s past. The experience starts at city hall.

The Savoy Museum in Cartersville is featuring a temporary exhibit featuring vehicles built during the Brass Era (1890s-1910s) titled “fast Brass.” Many cars in the exhibition competed against each other in historic races, including the Vanderbilt Cup and the inaugural Indianapolis 500 race in 1911.

McKenna Farms in Dallas is hosting a fall festival. There will be live music, pony rides, hay rides, inflatables, face painting, vendors, crafts and games. Proceeds benefit their therapeutic programs for children with special needs.

The Friends of Agriculture are hosting an event for families at the Agriculture Education and Natural Resource Center in Rockmart. The Polk County Show Calf team members will show off their calves and there will be other farm animals and equipment at the event. There will also be info about agriculture education, job opportunities, farm safety and more.

Movie Night at the Lawrenceville Arts Center will feature the original “Hocus Pocus” movie “Hocus Pocus” follows a villainous, comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Mass.

Boo at the Zoo is happening Saturday and Sunday. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. There will be treats throughout the zoo and kid-friendly characters.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestral Hall.

The Jazz Music Awards are happening at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Performances by Dianne Reeves, Ledisi, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Jazzmeia Horn, Lizz Wright, Terri Lyne Carrington, The Baylor Project, Lindsey Webster, Brandee Younger, Somi, Marcus and more.

Scary Movie Night at The Works ATL will feature a special screening of “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Dr. Scofflaw’s brewing will provide beverages and Cosmic Candy will provide popcorn, cotton candy and other tasty treats.

Panchiko performs at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta. Computerwife will also perform. All ages show.

SUNDAY

The city of Roswell is presenting Native American Culture of the Southeast at Riverside Park. There will be a display of historic artifacts, a hoop dance performance, a presentation by Creek descendants Jim and Cody Sawgrass and more.

Alpharetta First Baptist Church is hosting the First City Fair featuring midway rides, inflatables, classic fair food and more.

Acoustic guitarist Joe Robinson is performing at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur. All ages show.

The Glory Nights Tour featuring KB stops at Buckhead Theatre in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.

