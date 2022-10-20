Repeat offender tracking unit proving to be successful, leaders say

The group is focused on finding criminals with three or more felony convictions.
Repeat offender tracking unit
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Months into a new crime-fighting strategy in Atlanta and those in charge say it’s proving to be successful.

For the past six months, the Atlanta Police Department has been collaborating with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and several other law enforcement partners to catch career criminals. The special group is known as the repeat offender tracking unit. They’re focused on finding criminals with three or more felony convictions.

“We’ll arrest them and follow them through the process and ensure they are being prosecuted accordingly,” said APD Sergeant Michael Smith, who oversees the unit.

Each day, the team scours arrests logs, running criminal backgrounds and researching offenders. The information is then compiled into a report that’s sent to all agencies involved.

“It’s like a puzzle piece, a tedious process,” said Smith. “A lot of things, good things have come from this unit, just the collaboration, and conversations that come from having all the leaders sitting at one table.”

Since March, the special unit has tracked 750 repeat offenders, a group Sgt. Smith says commits 25-30 percent of crimes in Atlanta weekly. However, not all offenders they track are from Atlanta. Smith said 90 percent of violent repeat offenders are behind bars.

“So, as people come in and they think Atlanta might be a great place to go to commit a crime, we’re here to say it’s not and we’ll catch you – and we’ll hold you accountable,” Smith said.

It’s an accountability system for tracking criminals while creating checks and balances for the criminal justice system.

“It’s like iron sharpens iron,” said Smith. “It’s been very successful.”

Smith added that many police agencies from across the country have reached out wanting to know how to start a tracking unit in their respective communities.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ansley Wine Merchant in Midtown Atlanta
Buy alcohol starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays? It’s on the ballot in Atlanta.
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe
Doggy daycare controversy in Dunwoody
Controversy over doggy daycare in Dunwoody
Out & About in the ATL
Out and About in the ATL | Oct. 21-23, 2022
Conte Terrell
INTERVIEW: How to help victims of domestic violence