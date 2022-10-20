Repeat offender tracking unit proving to be successful, leaders say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Months into a new crime-fighting strategy in Atlanta and those in charge say it’s proving to be successful.

For the past six months, the Atlanta Police Department has been collaborating with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and several other law enforcement partners to catch career criminals. The special group is known as the repeat offender tracking unit. They’re focused on finding criminals with three or more felony convictions.

“We’ll arrest them and follow them through the process and ensure they are being prosecuted accordingly,” said APD Sergeant Michael Smith, who oversees the unit.

Each day, the team scours arrests logs, running criminal backgrounds and researching offenders. The information is then compiled into a report that’s sent to all agencies involved.

“It’s like a puzzle piece, a tedious process,” said Smith. “A lot of things, good things have come from this unit, just the collaboration, and conversations that come from having all the leaders sitting at one table.”

Since March, the special unit has tracked 750 repeat offenders, a group Sgt. Smith says commits 25-30 percent of crimes in Atlanta weekly. However, not all offenders they track are from Atlanta. Smith said 90 percent of violent repeat offenders are behind bars.

“So, as people come in and they think Atlanta might be a great place to go to commit a crime, we’re here to say it’s not and we’ll catch you – and we’ll hold you accountable,” Smith said.

It’s an accountability system for tracking criminals while creating checks and balances for the criminal justice system.

“It’s like iron sharpens iron,” said Smith. “It’s been very successful.”

Smith added that many police agencies from across the country have reached out wanting to know how to start a tracking unit in their respective communities.

