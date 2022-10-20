Shooting reported at The Mall at Stonecrest, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting inside The Mall at Stonecrest on Turner Hill Road.

Police say they responded to the mall in reference to a non-fatal shooting. It appears that two males got into a fight and shots were fired. One male was grazed. No other injuries were reported.

It’s unknown at this time if anyone was arrested. Police say it is NOT an active shooter situation.

This is a developing story. Atlanta News First has a crew on the way to the scene.

