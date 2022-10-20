Stacey Abrams votes early in Atlanta, praises early voting numbers

Stacey Abrams votes early in Atlanta, praises early voting numbers
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re just four days into early voting, and a lot of you have already made your voices heard: nearly half a million Georgians have voted early in person. The Secretary of State’s office has also accepted close to 40,000 absentee ballots.

One of those early voters is Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams. She cast her ballot at the Wade Walker YMCA in Atlanta. Abrams said the early voting numbers show people are feeling electric, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t barriers to voting at some polls.

“Voting early is the best way to rebut the premise of voter suppression,” Abrams said. “The sharks are still out there but if more people show up to vote and swim in that water more of us are going to make it across.”

A busy day for Abrams continues tonight, as she will be joined by Oprah Winfrey for a virtual conversation. This continues a string of high-profile names stumping for Democrats in Georgia this week. Anyone can take part in the virtual event, you just need to register online.

