Armstrong just good enough in Virginia’s win over Jackets

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 349 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech.

In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the ACC, Virginia avoided an 0-4 start in conference play for the first time since 2014. The Cavaliers stopped a five-game losing streak on the road.

Georgia Tech had won two straight for the first time since it had a four-game streak four years ago and was trying to move above .500 at the latest point in any season since 2018.

