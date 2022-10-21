Atlanta driver called 9-1-1 because he was ‘stuck at a red light’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In an emergency situation, seconds matter.

Recently, Atlanta 9-1-1 dispatchers have been frustrated with those making unnecessary non-emergency calls and say when this happens, it slows down crews from responding to emergencies.

Caller: The red light is so long, it’s so infuriating that it is a crime and I’d like to press charges I guess.

911 Dispatch: Press charges against who?

Caller: I guess against the city for kidnapping and holding me hostage at a traffic light.

Atlanta 9-1-1 dispatchers answer an average of 2,400 calls per day. Officials say to avoid calling 9-1-1 because you’re stuck at a red light.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.