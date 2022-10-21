Atlanta woman sues Kia and Hyundai over car safety

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An East Point woman filed a class action lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia. The suit claims both manufacturers’ vehicles have a defect that makes them prime targets for theft.

David Morris, a technician at Gordy’s Tire Shop, said engine immobilizers come standard in newer cars. The immobilizer won’t let you use an unprogrammed key or key fob.

“Everything built in the last 10 years has the immobilizer and has it where you can’t steal it and be able to start the car,” said Morris.

The suit alleged that both manufacturers knew their vehicles did not have immobilizers, making them a target for thieves.

Atlanta News First identified the problem in July when so-called “Kia boys” were stealing Hyundais and Kias nationwide and in metro Atlanta.

Kia and Hyundai are both concerned about the rise in thefts and are working to fix the problem.

Kia sent Atlanta News First this statement which states the company will provide steering wheel locks at no cost to owners. The manufacturer is also adding an immobilizer to this year’s models.

Hyundai also sent Atlanta News First a statement. The company will provide steering wheel locks, but also offers two more options- additional software updates and a glass break sensor security kit which will cost you more than $170.

