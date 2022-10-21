Cabinet shop damaged by fire in Gwinnett County

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large cabinet shop in Buford was heavily damaged by fire Thursday evening.

A worker at the scene called 911 and reported hearing a loud boom but did not report seeing any smoke at the time.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from a single-story, 3,000-square-foot warehouse.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services says the building had been evacuated and was vacant at the time of the fire. An investigation revealed extensive damage to the structure in the warehouse area.

The fire was brought under control around 8:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This evening firefighters responded to a fire in a Buford cabinet shop. For the complete story go to https://t.co/cB0P7UwR1q pic.twitter.com/6E9uZfq87Q — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) October 21, 2022

