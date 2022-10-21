DeKalb County using federal money to help residents

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you live or work in DeKalb County, you might be eligible for a variety of programs meant to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is using money it received from the federal government in a variety of ways, including offering $100 gift cards for people who get vaccinated and boosted.

DeKalb received about $364 million through the CARES Act, American Rescue Plan and Emergency Rental Assistance Funds.

The county has also given away many boxes of food, demolished blighted properties, offered rental assistance and given bonuses to county employees.

