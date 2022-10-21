Douglassville police searching for murder suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglasville police are searching for a person of interest in a July murder.

Keon Grant is wanted for questioning about July 12 shooting near the Hawthorne Center that left a 17-year-old boy dead. A mother and son have alread been charged in connection to the murder and it is unknown what charges, if any, Grant would face after being questioned.

Grant is also wanted for failure to appear out of Douglas County. Anyone with information should contact Det. Marcel Brown at 678-293-1717 or brownm@douglassvillega.gov.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.